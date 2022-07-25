‘Fans Would Love’ - Pundit on Chelsea Potentially Signing Newcastle’s Allan Saint-Maximin

One former Premier League player has said that Chelsea fans would love it if they signed Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin.

Last week, Chelsea and Tottenham were both linked with Newcastle's explosive winger Saint-Maximin.

If the Magpies were to sell him this summer then they would want upwards of £40million.

However, it looks like that price tag has turned any suitors off a potential future transfer for him.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Even though a deal doesn't look likely this summer, some people think that the Frenchman would be a good player for Thomas Tuchel's side.

Speaking to Football Insider, former Leeds United player Noel Whelan thinks Saint-Maximin would be a good signing for Chelsea this summer.

“If you’re looking at players in the Premier League who can create something out of nothing, he’s one of them.

“He’s got pace, he’s got strength, he’s got good delivery from the wide areas. He’s a signing that I think the Chelsea fans would love.

IMAGO / News Images

“He gets you on the edge of your seat and off your feet – you don’t know what he’s going to do next.

“That blistering pace means he can turn defence into attack within seconds.

“When it works at one club it doesn’t always translate to another, bigger club – but he will attract attention from the best clubs in the league.

“That’ll always be the case because of what he brings to the table.”