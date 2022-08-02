‘Fantastic Player’ - Pundit Urges Premier League Club to Sign Chelsea Forward

Noel Whelan thinks a Premier League club should try and sign Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech this summer.

With Timo Werner set to leave Stamford Bridge this summer, Chelsea can't really afford to let many other forwards depart.

However, it's looking more and more likely that Hakim Ziyech could also be on his way out of Cobham this window.

The Moroccan has been heavily linked with a move to AC Milan and it's thought that £8million would be enough to acquire his services.

The Blues paid £36million for Ziyech in 2020 but things haven't worked out for him at Chelsea.

Speaking to Football Insider, Noel Whelan thinks that the 29-year-old would be a 'good fit' for a Premier League club.

“£8million seems a real bargain, doesn’t it?

“He’s a fantastic player, I’ve enjoyed watching him in the Premier League. He can be a real handful.

“Perhaps he’s not been as consistent as they’d have liked, but he’s not played regularly enough. He’s played a bit-part role.

“This could be an opportunity for a Premier League club to come in and get a real bargain.

“He’s someone with loads of quality, and you could get the best out of him if he’s playing regularly.

“If Chelsea are willing to let him go, and they’ve seen enough – he could be a real good fit somewhere else.”