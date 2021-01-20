Fikayo Tomori 'impatient' to arrive in Milan and complete loan move

Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori is expected to arrive in Milan by tomorrow and finally complete a much-anticipated loan move to the Italian giants.

A switch to Milan for Tomori, 23, is imminent and will be made official soon, as per Italian journalist, Pietro Balzano Prota.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via MilanNews), Milan are still working out the final details of the move and Tomori is reportedly 'impatient' to fly to Milan by tomorrow and seal the deal.

(Photo by Alastair Grant/AFP via Getty Images)

Though Chelsea's asking price for Tomori's loan switch[with an option to buy] is as high as €30 million, the Rossoneri are still negotiating with the Blues to try and capture the Englishman for a fee worth €20 million.

Milan boss Stefano Pioli is keen for Tomori to join up with the squad as fast as possible, and hasn't ruled out using him in his side's clash against Atalanta on Saturday.

Tomori will finally get his move away from Stamford Bridge after being left on the fringes of the first-team this season.

(Photo by MICHAEL REGAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Minutes have been hard to come by for the Chelsea academy product this campaign, with Thiago Silva and Kurt Zouma having formed a stable partnership at the heart of the defence.

Milan were 'pushing closer' to a deal in the past few days as per sources in Italy, after Chelsea gave the green light for Tomori to depart temporarily.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard had previously confirmed that Tomori was likely to head out on loan this month, but refused to confirm the full details of a potential move away.

On been quizzed about the details of the deal, Lampard said: "There is no detail on what the reports that I've read, they are not to be confirmed."

