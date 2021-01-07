NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Fikayo Tomori set for Chelsea stay amid Leeds rumours as Andreas Christensen suffers knee injury

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea centre-half Fikayo Tomori's hopes of getting a loan move in the January window have received a major blow with Andreas Christensen sidelined with a knee injury.

Tomori, 23, has been heavily linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge after being frozen out of the first-team by manager Frank Lampard.

According to The Sun, a potential move for Tomori could be blocked with Andreas Christensen after reports confirming Andreas Christensen has suffered a knee injury.

Tomori's only Premier League outing this season was as a substitute in Chelsea's 2-0 defeat to Liverpool early doors.

The Chelsea outcast had emerged as a target for the likes of Leeds and Newcastle in recent weeks, with a loan switch looking increasingly likely in January.

Tomori has struggled for game-time so far this season, with Thiago Silva and Kurt Zouma having formed a solid partnership at the heart of the defence.

The Englishman has suffered from an indifferent start to the Premier League season, after a breakthrough 2019/20 campaign.

Tomori has attracted interest from a number of Premier League clubs in recent weeks.

Chelsea wanted to send Tomori out on loan in September, with Leeds United, West Ham and French outfit Rennes all in the mix.

However, he decided to stay and fight for a place in the squad - which hasn't turned out well for him having started not a single league game this season.

Tomori has seemingly fallen down the pecking order and there are no immediate signs to suggest he'll be on the teamsheet anytime soon.

However, Christensen's injury coupled with Antonio Rüdiger vying for a switch means Chelsea will not sanction a move for Tomori to avoid being left short of cover at the back .

----------

tomori 1
