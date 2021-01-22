Fikayo Tomori set to fly out to Italy on Friday to complete AC Milan loan switch

Fikayo Tomori is on the verge of completing his loan move to AC Milan until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old is set to join the Rossoneri for six months, with a view to making his deal at the San Siro permanent.

Tomori has fallen down the pecking order at Chelsea under Frank Lampard and is set to make the switch abroad in search of game time.

Tomori was fifth in the pecking order of centre-backs under Lampard. (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

As per Matt Law of the Telegraph and various sources, Tomori will fly to Italy on Friday to undergo his medical to finalise his transfer.

The deal has been fully agreed between the two clubs, with the option to buy fee set at £25 million plus £5 million in add-ons.

Tomori's future at Chelsea could be over if Milan decide to activate the option at the end of the season, after making just four appearances for the Blues this season.

AC Milan director Paolo Maldini hailed Tomori ahead of the move, claiming he is the 'perfect' signing.

"We wanted Fikayo Tomori last summer also, he's always been one of our targets. He's perfect for our squad..."

Will Fikayo Tomori return to Chelsea after his loan spell? Only time will tell. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Lampard previously said that Tomori 'absolutely' has a long-term future at Chelsea, but that is now out of his hands following the inclusion of an option to buy.

"He absolutely has a long-term future," said Lampard.

"We will see if and when he goes out on loan. I took him on loan to Derby and he was one of the best players in the Championships.

"There is a long-term plan for Fikayo in my head and if he goes out on loan it will be to enhance his personal development and come back as a better player."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube