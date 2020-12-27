Fikayo Tomori set to push for Chelsea exit due to lack of game time

Fikayo Tomori pushing for permanent Chelsea exit after continued lack of minutes this campaign

Fikayo Tomori wants a permanent move away from Chelsea in the coming transfer window.

The 23-year-old has struggled for game-time so far this season, with Thiago Silva and Kurt Zouma having formed a solid partnership at the heart of the defence.

According to The Athletic, Tomori isn't looking for a loan move and wants to move on in search for regular minutes elsewhere.

Tomori played in both of Chelsea's Carabao Cup games this season, including their defeat to rivals Tottenham.

The Englishman has suffered from an indifferent start to the Premier League season, after a breakthrough 2019/20 campaign.



Chelsea wanted to send Tomori out on loan in September, with Leeds United, West Ham and French outfit Rennes all in the mix.

However, he decided to stay and fight for a place in the squad - which hasn't turned out well for him having started not a single league game this season.

Tomori's only Premier League outing this season was as a substitute in Chelsea's 2-0 defeat to Liverpool early doors.

Tomori has seemingly fallen down the pecking order and there are no immediate signs to suggest he'll be on the teamsheet anytime soon.

However, the possibility of a move relies on the future(s) of Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rüdiger, who are budding for the exit door as well.

Though Frank Lampard wouldn't want to lose cover at the back with a jam-packed schedule in front of the Blues, it remains to be seen whether he'll stop Tomori from moving on.

With Chelsea looking to make a few additions in the January window themselves, they could be tempted to cash in on Tomori should the right offer present itself.

