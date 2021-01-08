Leeds United not interested in Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori

Leeds United are not interested in signing Chelsea outcast Fikayo Tomori in the January window.

Tomori, 23, has been heavily linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge after being frozen out of the first-team by manager Frank Lampard.

However, according to Phil Hay and Simon Johnson of The Athletic, Marcelo Bielsa is content with his options at the back and isn't looking to bring in Tomori, despite summer signing Robin Koch out with a long-term injury.

Tomori has attracted interest from a number of Premier League clubs in recent weeks.

After a frustrating few months in west London, Tomori had emerged as a target for the likes of Leeds and Newcastle in recent weeks, with a loan switch in January looking increasingly likely.

Chelsea wanted to send Tomori out on loan at another Premier League club in January. It has, since then, emerged that Ligue 1 outfit Rennes are bidding to secure the Englishman's signature as well.

Tomori has struggled for game-time so far this season, with Thiago Silva and Kurt Zouma having formed a solid partnership at the heart of the defence.

Tomori played the full 90 minutes as Chelsea crashed out of the Carabao Cup against Tottenham on penalties.

Chelsea wanted to send Tomori out on loan in September, with Leeds United, West Ham and Rennes all in the mix.

However, he decided to stay and fight for a place in the squad - which hasn't turned out well for him having started not a single league game this season.

Despite Tomori having fallen down the pecking order, Andreas Christensen's knee injury coupled with Antonio Rüdiger vying for a switch means Chelsea could end up being short of cover at the back should they let Tomori leave.

