Fikayo Tomori to AC Milan latest: Loan deal with option to buy

AC Milan are showing serious interest in Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori and are leading the race to land the 23-year-old.

Tomori is set to leave Chelsea this month on loan as the Blues look to give the England international game time after a frustrating season so far for the defender.

He has only played four times under Frank Lampard this season, and Lampard previously revealed this month that Tomori would likely leave on loan this month.

It has been reported that Tomori is 'very close' to joining AC Milan after Chelsea gave the green light for the defender to make the switch to Italy.

(Photo by NEIL HALL/AFP via Getty Images)

It did remain unknown what the deal involved however Gazzetta dello Sport, via SempreMilan, reveal that Tomori would be signed on an initial loan deal with an option to buy.

Milan will make a decision in the next 48 hours as they continue to weigh up a move for Strasbourg's Mohamed Simakan, who is now injured and the Italian side are in contact with the French side over his condition and the recovery time.

Tomori is thought to be now the first choice and talks are ongoing. But a permanent deal at the end of a loan spell wouldn't go down well with the Chelsea supporters, with many believing Tomori has been treated unfairly this season in terms of his lack of selection.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube