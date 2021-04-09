Fikayo Tomori ‘will certainly be retained’ by AC Milan ahead of permanent transfer from Chelsea

AC Milan will make Fikayo Tomori's loan move a permanent one this summer, according to reports.

The 23-year-old joined the Italian outfit on loan for the remainder of the season in January after falling out of favour under previous Blues manager Frank Lampard.

The Serie A giants have the option to make the move permanent for around £26 million and according to Italian journalist Manuele Baiocchini, the Canadian-born England international ‘will certainly be retained’ by the Rossoneri this summer.

(Photo by IPA/Sipa USA)

This comes as no surprise as Tomori has been superb in his short time at the San Siro, becoming a key member of Stefano Pioli's side, even benching captain Alessio Romagnoli.

The Chelsea youth product was recently asked about his future but his focus remained on the pitch until the end of the season.

"At the moment, I’m enjoying being in Milan, playing games and having this experience.

(Photo by Spada/LaPresse/Sipa USA)

"Whether I’m going to stay here longer or not I don’t know. I try not to think that far ahead. The people who need to think that far ahead will do that and whatever needs to be done will be done.

"There’s still a long way to go in the season but I know that I have it in me to do it.

"Mentally, I was ready to do it and if the opportunity comes at Chelsea, or here, or at another club, or wherever it may be, I’m prepared for it and can learn a lot from it, so it’s an exciting time for myself."

(Photo by IPA/Sipa USA)

Chelsea were reported to 'already regret' their decision to let Tomori go, but with Milan set to trigger the option-to-buy clause, the Premier League outfit will have to look at other options.

Sevilla’s highly-rated centre-back Jules Kounde is reportedly on the Blues’ radar.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube