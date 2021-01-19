'Done Deal' - Fikayo Tomori's loan move to join AC Milan on verge of completion

Fikayo Tomori is on the verge of completing his loan move from Chelsea to AC Milan with an option to buy.

The 23-year-old is expected to leave and complete his move to the San Siro by the end of the week after Chelsea were ready to let the defender leave until the end of the season.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard confirmed that Tomori was set to head out on loan and revealed that Tomori does have a long-term future at Stamford Bridge.

But as per Pietro Balzano Prota of SempreMilan, the deal is done after the option to buy figure was discussed which is set to be between €25-30 million.

AC Milan director Paolo Maldini has all but confirmed the move after stating the Italian side have been interested in Tomori for a while.

Tomori trained with the Chelsea squad at Cobham at the start of the week, but will fly to Italy soon to complete his medical and to finalise his move to the Serie A.

