NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Search

'Done Deal' - Fikayo Tomori's loan move to join AC Milan on verge of completion

Author:
Publish date:

Fikayo Tomori is on the verge of completing his loan move from Chelsea to AC Milan with an option to buy. 

The 23-year-old is expected to leave and complete his move to the San Siro by the end of the week after Chelsea were ready to let the defender leave until the end of the season. 

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard confirmed that Tomori was set to head out on loan and revealed that Tomori does have a long-term future at Stamford Bridge. 

48455609 (1)

But as per Pietro Balzano Prota of SempreMilan, the deal is done after the option to buy figure was discussed which is set to be between €25-30 million. 

AC Milan director Paolo Maldini has all but confirmed the move after stating the Italian side have been interested in Tomori for a while. 

Tomori trained with the Chelsea squad at Cobham at the start of the week, but will fly to Italy soon to complete his medical and to finalise his move to the Serie A. 

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

EsBYWwyWMAgxXfd
Transfer News

'Done Deal' - Fikayo Tomori's loan move to join AC Milan on verge of completion

fbl-eng-fa-cup-chelsea-morecambe (19)
News

Frank Lampard makes 'improving' Callum Hudson-Odoi promise ahead of Leicester City clash

Azpi vs Morecambe
News

"Sometimes, you have to go through difficult moments" - César Azpilicueta reveals role as skipper in young dressing room

leicester-city-v-birmingham-city-fa-cup-fifth-round
Match Coverage

Leicester City vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

46397155
News

Frank Lampard delivers verdict on Leicester City & Brendan Rodgers

Chill B
News

"I think it was one game, but it took four hours - the whole flight!" - Ben Chilwell opens up on mental well-being and diversions during lockdown

fulham-v-chelsea-premier-league (15)
News

Last chance for Frank - Lampard's job on the line as Chelsea enter monumental clash against Leicester

Azpi
News

"We have to be at our best" - César Azpilicueta challenges teammates to show confidence against Leicester