Fikayo Tomori's permanent switch from Chelsea to AC Milan 'taking form'

Fikayo Tomori's future is starting to take shape according to reports in Italy.

The 23-year-old, who joined AC Milan on a six-month loan deal in January, has impressed the Rossoneri since his arrival and they are contemplating making his loan switch permanent with the option to buy the Chelsea defender for an initial £25 million this summer.

Tomori has hit the ground running quickly in Italy and Milan director Paolo Maldini has been impressed by the England defender's impact in the Serie A.

And according to Gazzetta dello Sport, the idea of Milan buying Tomori is 'taking form', with the ball ‘exclusively in the hands of Milan and the player’.

Milan do have concerns over the figure initially agreed for Tomori back in January with Chelsea, and Maldini confirmed at the weekend that discussions will take place with the Blues.

"Tomori is a good talent and we have a buy-option clause.

"The price is very high. AC Milan will decide at the end of this season and we will discuss it with Chelsea's board."



It is unlikely that Marina Granovskaia will be willing to lower their asking price for Tomori in a deal which has already been pre-agreed.

The figure of £25 million for Tomori is a steal in the current market and with Chelsea known for maximising their values in transfer sales, Milan may have to think twice about getting a discount and just pay the amount of money agreed back in January.

