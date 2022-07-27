Skip to main content

‘Fits the Bill’ - Pundit on Why Chelsea Should Sign PSG’s Presnel Kimpembe

A former Premier League player has said that Presnel Kimpembe would be the perfect signing for Chelsea's defence.

After missing out on Sevilla's Jules Kounde, who looks set to join Barcelona, Todd Boehly is after another highly rated centre-back to sign for Thomas Tuchel's side.

Christian Falk reported earlier this week that Paris Saint-Germain's Presneel Kimpembe was a priority for the Blues.

Presnel Kimpembe

Earlier in the window, it was claimed that PSG would be open to selling the Frenchman for around €50million.

Speaking to Football Insider, former Tottenham player Alan Hutton said he wouldn't be surprised if the Blues pushed hard to sign him this summer.

He can play in a back three and that’s the way Chelsea play.

I think Tuchel knows him well, he’s played under him. It’s always a help when you know each other and know what you’re game’s all about.

Presnel Kimpembe

They need options I think. Obviously, Rudiger went, Christensen went. That’s two spaces and they are trying to fill it. [Kalidou] Koulibaly is a massive player.

So this is a team that I think are building to try and win the league. To do that you need to try and get a different level of player and for a guy who’s been there, done it and seen it and won most trophies out there, he definitely fits the bill for them.

It wouldn’t surprise me if they tried to kick on and get him in the building.

