Five Chelsea Transfers We're Still Yet To See, From Azpilicueta to Kounde

Chelsea have had a busy summer so far, as they begin to rebuild their team following the collapse of the Roman Abramovich era, they are completing more incomings and outgoings than ever before - and it doesn't look like they're finished.

The noise has been deafening at times for supporters, so here is a round-up of five probable transfers we're likely to see as we approach the final month of the window.

Azpilicueta thanking fans. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

#1 Cesar Azpilicueta

In no particular order, Cesar Azpilicueta starts off the the list, with seemingly one foot already out of the door pointing south towards Barcelona, despite the ongoing tension between the two sides.

The Blues captain had made his desire to depart the club clear, near the beginning of the year, with Thomas Tuchel remaining on the fence about letting him go, yet as negotiations continue it appears the Spaniard may be getting his wish.

Kepa with a balancing act. IMAGO / NurPhoto

#2 Kepa Arrizabalaga

Chelsea's refurbishment hasn't just been about bringing in players, but also removing ones they no longer see fitting into their squad with Kepa Arrizabalaga making that short list of names.

The Spanish goalkeeper has attracted interest from Italian giants Napoli in recent weeks and the club are reportedly looking for a potential loan move, but the ball is currently in West London's court.

Jules Kounde in action for France. IMAGO / PanoramiC

#3 Jules Kounde

The long journey to secure Jules Kounde's signature has been difficult to say the least, with Barca getting in the way at every turn and making a move that appeared to be just lacking formal confirmation, now a nail-biter for fans.

The latest news suggests that the La Liga outfit have turned the centre back's head, as he waits to hear their offer before deciding on his future, despite Sevilla wanting to take Todd Boehly's deal and finally conclude such dragged out talks.

Werner. IMAGO / PA Images

#4 Timo Werner

The German striker joins his goalie on Chelsea's list of 'players to move out', despite his contract expiring in 2025, after an underwhelming 21/22 campaign confirmed by an unimpressive pre-season in the United States.

Werner is equally looking for a switch from the Blues, as fellow Premier League club Newcastle signals their interest in the 26-year-old, with Eddie Howe's side yet to bring in a forward this transfer window.

Presnel Kimpembe striding out. IMAGO / PanoramiC

#5 Presnel Kimpembe

With the squad still one centre half short, Paris Saint Germain's Presnel Kimpembe is another very likely recruit ahead of next season, and the Ligue 1 champions have said they would allow the World Cup winner to leave if he requested it.

The most recent update on the defender was reported Tuesday afternoon via BILD Sport, who claimed negotiations have began and that Tuchel views the Frenchman as a priority.

