Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz's Valuation Revealed Amid Chelsea, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich & Man Utd Links

Bayer Leverkusen teenager Florian Wirtz's valuation has been revealed following transfer links to clubs across Europe.

The 18-year-old has become a hot property in Europe and the Bundesliga after his rise through the ranks. He is now playing week in, week out for Leverkusen, which has seen him become the youngest ever scorer in the German top flight.

Wirtz has already scored six goals in eight appearances this season in all competitions, as well as bagging five assists in the process.

Sipa USA

He has seen clubs such as Bayern Munich, Manchester City, United, Chelsea and Real Madrid regularly watch the attacking midfielder.

Wirtz has no release clause in his contract which runs until June 2026, with Leverkusen considering the German as 'untouchable'.

Chelsea have already bought from Leverkusen in recent years, acquiring Kai Havertz back in 2020. Now they could be after another one of their attacking talents.

Sipa USA

The teenager's transfer value has also now been revealed after it was confirmed he has no release clause.

As per Transfermarkt, Wirtz is currently worth around £40.5 million.

It's unlikely the midfielder will leave any time soon as he continues his development and rise during his teen years at Leverkusen.

What has been said about the German?

Simon Rolfes, Leverkusen director: "He has a long contract until 2026.

"We do not have to sell players early. We want to develop him, develop our team and club with him.

"So, there are rumours, okay. You cannot avoid that, but it's not our goal to sell him. The players at one time or point in their career make the next step to world-class level, that's okay for us, but not too early. He is a really young player."

Sipa USA

Hans-Joachim Wirtz, agent/father: "Florian is a young player.

"He still has to grow. It would be wrong to interrupt this process now. Playing at the World Cup 2022 is a nice target. For that Florian has to continue his development in peace."

