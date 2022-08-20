Skip to main content

'Fofana Is Obsessed With Chelsea' - Fabrizio Romano Comments On Transfer Saga

Wesley Fofana has been surrounded by links tipping him to join Chelsea over the last few weeks and journalist Fabrizio Romano has now given an update on the situation.

Thiago Silva and Wesley Fofana

Speaking on YouTube, Romano, 29, said, "Wesley wants Chelsea, Fofana is obsessed with Chelsea, he's waiting for Chelsea, he wants Chelsea move. He has an agreement on personal terms on a 6-year deal but it's not up to Chelsea to close the deal with Leicester City next week."

It now seems as though the two clubs are close to reaching an agreement, which could see the Foxes receive a record transfer fee for a defender.

Leicester have not had the best start to the season after drawing against Brentford and then losing away to Arsenal.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Wesley Fofana

If Fofana did join the Blues he would lineup alongside the likes of Kalidou Koulibaly, Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta in the back-three that Thomas Tuchel likes to play.

The 21-year-old is also a young, promising option for the future in what is an ageing squad.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Chelsea flag
News

Chelsea Take Action Following Racist Incident Against Spurs

By Owen Cummings
No To Hate
Features/Opinions

Why Chelsea's 'No To Hate' Re-launch Comes At The Perfect Time

By Melissa Edwards
Sterling
News

Raheem Sterling Says There Wasn’t ‘Another Choice’ When Deciding On Chelsea

By Melissa Edwards
Mason Mount and Junior Firpo
Match Coverage

Match Preview: Leeds vs Chelsea | Premier League

By Luka Foley
Thomas Tuchel Antonio Conte
News

Thomas Tuchel Receives a Ban & Fine From the FA After Tottenham Incident

By Charlie Webb
Trevoh Chalobah
Transfer News

Report: Roma And Spurs Join Inter Milan In The Race For Trevoh Chalobah

By Connor Dossi-White
Aubameyang and Tuchel
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Submit Bid for Barcelona's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

By Stephen Smith
Wesley Fofana
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Must 'Bid Big' For Wesley Fofana

By Stephen Smith