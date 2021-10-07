    • October 7, 2021
    Former Bayern Munich CEO Rubbishes Antonio Rudiger Transfer Rumours Amid Chelsea Contract Talks

    Author:

    Former Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has played down rumours linking the German club with Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger, despite reports regarding their interest.

    The 28-year-old is out of contract with the Blues at the end of the season and could return to the Bundesliga.

    Speaking to TZ via Metro, Rummenigge explained that his former club do not need to sign a central defender.

    sipa_35323875

    He said: "I think Bayern Munich are in good position in central defence right now.

    "I also think Bayern Munich are well positioned without Rudiger. Now one has to wait and see what happens with the personnel matters – with (Niklas) Sule, whose contract is expiring, for example.

    "But I don’t think Bayern Munich need to worry about the defence."

    Bayern Munich's director of sport Hasan Salihamidzic has also rubbished the rumours, stating that the club were happy with their current defensive options, a boost for Thomas Tuchel's side.

    sipa_35372862

    Chelsea have been linked with Sule as a potential replacement for Rudiger as it was revealed that the Bayern Munich man is 'likely' to leave on a free transfer at the end of the season.

    It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for Rudiger, but Chelsea will want to sort it out sooner rather than later as if an agreement isn't reached, the defender could negotiate with foreign clubs from January.

    sipa_34757574
