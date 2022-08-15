Former Celtic Player Urges Them to Sign Chelsea’s Ross Barkley

Former Celtic player Frank McAvennie has said the Scottish side 'need' Ross Barkley this summer transfer window.

Ross Barkley's contract with Chelsea expires at the end of this season and it's pretty much guaranteed that the club won't be extending it.

The former Everton midfielder hasn't impressed at Stamford Bridge and the Blues are currently trying to offload him this summer.

However, if they can't get someone to sign him permanently this window then they would be willing to send him on loan to get his wages off the books.

The 28-year-old has been linked with a move back to his old club but he's also being watched by Celtic, who want the midfielder on loan

In a recent with Football Insider former Hoops player Frank McAvennie has said that Barkley would improve Celtic.

“I think big clubs like Celtic need big players and Ross Barkley is a big player.

“He’s a quality player and I think it would be great for Celtic, great for Scottish football if a player like that comes up. It’s not like Aaron Ramsey who came from Juventus and was injured a lot, Barkley is fit.

“I think he enjoys his football. I’m a great believer, if you’re not getting a game, you’ve got to go and play football.

“Why wouldn’t he come to Celtic? They’re in the Champions League, they’ve started magnificently in the league. It would be great to get him on board.

“I think he can play anywhere. He’s an attacking midfielder, he can sit as well. I think that’s what we need at the moment. There will come a time when we have to defend and that’s when we’re going to need somebody with experience, to sit in there.

“Any good player coming to Celtic would improve the team.“

