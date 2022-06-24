Former Manchester United Star John O'Shea Backs Richarlison To Replace Romelu Lukaku

John O'Shea names Everton's Richarlison as the man to replace Romelu Lukaku and believes the transfer would be the first of many for Chelsea this Summer.

The former Manchester United defender told Paddy Power that the striker would command a big portion of Thomas Tuchel's £200 million budget.

Richarlison battling with Cesar Azpilicueta IMAGO / Sportimage

It has been a slow start to the transfer window so far for the Blues, but as new owner Todd Boehly promised at least six new signings, supporters can continue to build their hopes up.

Lukaku's underwhelming spell at Stamford Bridge may prompt Chelsea to look for a different type of attacker and opt out of a traditional number 9.

Richarlison would offer a great level of versatility and has the ability to make a difference in the big games as he demonstrated last season when he scored the winner against Tuchel's men in a 1-0 victory.

Richarlison celebrating with Everton fans IMAGO / Sportimage

As the London side keep up the search for the perfect replacement for their Belgian striker, Premier League rivals should keep both eyes on their star players.

