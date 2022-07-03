Skip to main content

‘I Would Pick’ - Former Player Gives His Verdict on Chelsea Signing Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo or PSG's Neymar

Former Chelsea player Frank Lebouef has given his thoughts on the Blues being linked with Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar.

Chelsea have been linked with a fair few forwards this summer. Raphinha and Raheem Sterling seem the most advanced but a lot of other names have been mentioned.

Neymar and Ronaldo have also caught Todd Boehly's eye as he looks to bring in a big-name signing to announce his arrival as one of the newest Premier League owners.

Signing Ronaldo has been something that Boehly seems to be interested in as there were reports that he recently met with his agent, Jorge Mendes.

Cristiano Ronaldo

However, one former Chelsea player, Frank Lebouef, thinks that the Blues should only be looking at one name this summer to replace Romelu Lukaku.

Speaking to ESPN, as cited by Blue_Footy, the French centre-back urged Chelsea to sign the Manchester United forward over Neymar.

"I would pick Ronaldo because they (Chelsea) need someone to finish the actions and score and be more clinical. 

"Neymar is not going to happen, I don't think Tuchel wants him because he had so many issues when he was the coach of PSG."

Neymar Cristiano Ronaldo

Both players seem unrealistic this summer honestly. However, if we had to sign one then Ronaldo definitely fits the bill.

Thomas Tuchel's side are in need of an out-and-out striker more than a winger currently and Ronnie is Premier League proven.

Who knows, Boehly could make a huge statement and sign them both!

