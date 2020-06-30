Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Frank Lampard breaks silence on Chelsea's reported interest in Angel Gomes and Declan Rice

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard has commented on speculation linking duo Angel Gomes and Declan Rice to Chelsea this summer. 

Gomes will be released from Manchester United after failing to agree a new contract at Old Trafford, while Rice - a former Chelsea academy product - has been linked with a return to the club. 

There had been reports that Chelsea were ready to offer Gomes a contract but Lampard has flat out denied all interest.

"I can elaborate on that [Gomes] in the sense that it has never been mentioned in my end, so that's it," said the Blues boss on Tuesday in his pre-West Ham press conference.

He also elaborated on Declan Rice and refused to talk on players of other clubs until the season is over.

"Declan Rice is a good player, but there is no talk. Until these games are finished, I will have nothing else to say on players," added Frank.

"All we are focused on is playing against West Ham tomorrow and trying to get a good result. It is a special game, in terms that we want three points.’

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

Transfer News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Frank Lampard: Chelsea making plans for Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner's arrivals

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has confirmed the club are making plans to accomodate their two new signings - Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner, once they arrive.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard to make late calls on Christian Pulisic and Andreas Christensen ahead of Chelsea's clash with West Ham

Frank Lampard has confirmed the Chelsea team news ahead of the trip across the capital to face West Ham on Wednesday at the London Stadium in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Predicted Chelsea XI to face West Ham: Mateo Kovacic to return, Pulisic to continue

Frank Lampard will be keen to continue Chelsea's momentum in the Premier League on Wednesday against West Ham, and may revert back to the successful system that beat Manchester City last Thursday.

Ben Davies

Chelsea vs Manchester City: TV Channel, How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea take on Manchester City in the Premier League on Thursday evening at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

Preview: West Ham United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Frank Lampard’s Chelsea travel to the London Stadium on Wednesday evening to face West Ham United in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Erik ten Hag: Ajax are ready to lose Chelsea target Nicolas Tagliafico this summer

Ajax manager Erik ten Hag has admitted left-back Nicolas Tagliafico could leave this summer due to his age amid interest from Chelsea and Arsenal.

Matt Debono

Hakim Ziyech sends emotional Ajax farewell message ahead of Chelsea switch

Hakim Ziyech has sent an emotional message to Ajax and their supporters with the Moroccan's exit imminent.

Matt Debono

Spotted: Chelsea's new 2020/21 home shirt seen at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea will enter their new partnership with telecommunications company Three on Wednesday as they will become the club's new shirt sponsor.

Matt Debono

Timo Werner explains how Frank Lampard influenced his decision to join Chelsea

Timo Werner has revealed that Chelsea boss Frank Lampard expressed how much he wanted him and made him feel valued when the two parties were in transfer discussions.

Matt Debono

Timo Werner reveals why he decided to make Chelsea switch from RB Leipzig

Timo Werner has revealed he opted to join Chelsea because he was offered the best package for himself, his game and his career.

Matt Debono