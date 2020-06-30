Frank Lampard breaks silence on Chelsea's reported interest in Angel Gomes and Declan Rice
Matt Debono
Frank Lampard has commented on speculation linking duo Angel Gomes and Declan Rice to Chelsea this summer.
Gomes will be released from Manchester United after failing to agree a new contract at Old Trafford, while Rice - a former Chelsea academy product - has been linked with a return to the club.
There had been reports that Chelsea were ready to offer Gomes a contract but Lampard has flat out denied all interest.
"I can elaborate on that [Gomes] in the sense that it has never been mentioned in my end, so that's it," said the Blues boss on Tuesday in his pre-West Ham press conference.
He also elaborated on Declan Rice and refused to talk on players of other clubs until the season is over.
"Declan Rice is a good player, but there is no talk. Until these games are finished, I will have nothing else to say on players," added Frank.
"All we are focused on is playing against West Ham tomorrow and trying to get a good result. It is a special game, in terms that we want three points.’
