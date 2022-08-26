Frank Lampard Claims Anthony Gordon Is Worth £100M Amid Chelsea Rumours

Frank Lampard has put a crazy price tag on Everton youngster Anthony Gordon after Chelsea have shown their interest in him.

So far this summer, Chelsea have already had two bids turned down by Everton for Anthony Gordon.

The first bid was around £42million, whilst the second offer was in the region of £45million.

At the time of the first bid, the Toffees reportedly wanted £50million for him. However, after seeing how much Chelsea want him, it's thought Frank Lampard's side wouldn't accept anything less than £60million now.

For some strange reason, that is a price tag that the Blues have seriously been considering paying for Gordon.

IMAGO / PA Images

The 21-year-old is also pushing for a move to Stamford Bridge, with him hoping a big move will help him get into the World Cup squad this winter.

Despite all these rumours, a large majority of Chelsea fans don't want the transfer to happen, mainly down to how much he is going to cost.

Everton boss and former Chelsea player, Lampard, has also been very adamant about keeping his key player this summer.

This has led him to claim that Gordon should be one of the most expensive players ever.

IMAGO / PA Images

According to Sky Sports News, via CFCPys, Lampard has said that Gordon is worth at least £100m.

Author Verdict

We're not too sure what Lampard is doing here but there is no way he thinks a player with four goals in 63 games is worth over £100m.

He isn't even worth £30million. If Chelsea actually bid £60million and Everton reject it, they will most likely regret it for a very long time.

Who knows what is going to happen with this deal though as it seems like all parties have completely lost their mind.

Read More Chelsea Stories