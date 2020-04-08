Absolute Chelsea
Report: Chelsea eye loan deal for Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho with option to buy

Matt Debono

Chelsea are reportedly keen on landing Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho this summer on loan, with a view to a permanent deal at the end of the loan spell. 

Coutinho is currently on loan with Bundesliga side Bayern Munich, and his parent club FC Barcelona are looking to offload the Brazilian once again this summer after the German side opted to not activate the option-to-buy clause. 

He has scored eight times and collected six assists in his 22 appearances in the Bundesliga so far this season.

Coutinho
Getty Images

Frank Lampard's side have opened talks with Barcelona with the Blues open to taking the 27-year-old on a season-long loan.

Spanish publication SPORT claim that Barcelona are looking to insert an obligation-to-buy clause in a deal. 

They are looking to secure a £57 million fee for Coutinho, however Chelsea are only interested in having the option to make the loan deal permanent. 

----------

READ MORE: Willian is set to leave Chelsea with an agreement over a new deal unlikely.

---------

Head coach Frank Lampard is reportedly confident that he can get the Brazilian star back to his best should Coutinho make a return to the Premier League. 

Barcelona have made it an 'absolute priority' to reach a conclusion in Philippe Coutinho's future, with a move back to England currently the focus. 

Tottenham, Everton and Manchester United are all among clubs interested in landing the 27-year-old. 

----------

Should Chelsea sign Philippe Coutinho this summer? 

----------

