Frank Lampard has revealed that Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is completing his medical at Chelsea ahead of his switch to England.

The 28-year-old has been strongly linked with a move to west London to provide competition for Kepa Arrizabalaga, who has come under-fire already this season and now the Blues boss has confirmed the speculation.

Ahead of their Carabao Cup third round tie against Barnsley, Lampard said: "Mendy is having a medical as we speak. Subject to that being okay later on, then he will be a Chelsea player."

Mendy is set to join the Blues for an initial fee of £18.2 million which could rise to £22 million with add-ons.

Lampard also revealed the role Petr Cech had in landing the Senegalese goalkeeper this summer.

"Petr was important in that because the goalkeeper position is a very particular position. Petr Cech was the best in the world at that position for a long time.

"So he certainly has had a big say in this situation from my point of view and I lean heavily on him when it comes to goalkeepers day-to-day, planning for the future so he was very instrumental."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube