Frank Lampard refuses to be drawn on links to Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard refused to comment on Chelsea's reported interest in Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. 

The 28-year-old is reportedly close to joining the club this summer, however no deal has yet been agreed between the two clubs.

Mendy is set to provide competition for Kepa Arrizabalaga, however Lampard denied to be drawn on any speculation. 

"It's a situation I don't want to be drawn on," said Lampard in his pre-Brighton press conference. "Mendy is a Rennes player and so it's a non-starter for me to talk about at the minute."

Rennes President also recently gave an update on the deal insisting that the two clubs are negotiating but an agreement has still not been struck. 

"Discussions have started with Chelsea for Édouard Mendy. I can understand his desire, he told us. But for the moment, there is no agreement and for a transfer, we need an agreement of the three parties." 

Lampard was coy on the departure of Michy Batshuayi who is set to sign for Crystal Palace on loan imminently. 

Fikayo Tomori has reported interest from Everton however Lampard said no conversations have yet taken place with the 22-year-old over his future at the club.

