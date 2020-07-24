Frank Lampard 'fuming' at Kepa Arrizabalaga and wants him sold by Chelsea this summer

Frank Lampard has reportedly been left 'fuming' with goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and wants to see the Spaniard sold this summer.

The Chelsea boss saw his side concede five goals in the 5-3 defeat to Liverpool which saw his Blues defence show frailties once again, that has now seen them concede 54 goals in the Premier League this season - the worst out of the top 11 in the league.

As per Football Insider, despite Lampard's stance to the media of not singling any stars out, he was left 'fuming' with Kepa Arrizabalaga and wants to see him sold as soon as the season ends.

Kepa has been the Blues' number one since arriving for a fee of £71 million in the summer of 2018, but has been far from convincing his spells last season, and most notably this campaign under Lampard.

It has seen him have a period on the sidelines as Willy Caballero was preferred to the 25-year-old during the season.

Following the defeat to Liverpool, Lampard refused to single out Kepa although saying that there were both individual and collective mistakes.

"No, I wouldn't talk about individuals in a game where we have conceded those goals," Lampard said on Kepa's confidence being a concern.

"Some were real quality Liverpool finishes, particularly the free kick. There were some collective and individual errors for them but what we did do was contribute towards a really good game."

Chelsea have been linked with Jan Oblak [Atletico Madrid], Nick Pope [Burnley], Andre Onana [Ajax] and Dean Henderson [Manchester United].

