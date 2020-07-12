Report: Frank Lampard keen to sell Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga with doubts of his first-team quality

Kepa Arrizabalaga could be surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge after Frank Lampard has reportedly stated his desire to replace the Spanish international as first choice goalkeeper in the summer transfer window.

The Blues goalkeeper has been under fire, with the club reportedly willing to listen to offers for the 25-year-old in the summer.

Several options have been linked to the club earlier in the summer with Andre Onana rumoured to be interested in a move to West London.

Getty Images

According to Football Insider, Lampard is extremely doubtful that the Spaniard has the credentials to be the number one for an elite club, and with a huge transfer revolution beginning at Stamford Bridge, Arrizabalaga may find himself replaced in the near future.

The Chelsea no.1 was dropped midway through the season and replaced with Willy Caballero after a series of high profile errors between the sticks, despite making a total 92 appearances for the Blues in all competitions.

However if the club-record signing was to be moved on in the summer, a large proportion of the £71 million fee paid back in 2018 would need to be recouped in order to sign a replacement, and this could be a challenge due to the financial strains of the current pandemic.

Transfer activity has been a hot topic in west London this summer, with Chelsea already acquiring Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner to strengthen the attacking areas of the pitch.

Chelsea are also heavily linked with German midfielder Kai Havertz, but Lampard has refused to be drawn by the speculation despite reports of progress in talks, with the midfielder keen to leave Germany.

