'I'm not aware of the talks' - Frank Lampard on Emerson Palmieri to Inter Milan

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard has revealed he isn't aware of any talks that have taken place between Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri and Inter Milan. 

The 25-year-old has been limited to restricted game time under Lampard this season, and it was reported by Fabrizio Romano that Inter Milan and former Blues boss Antonio Conte were interested in bringing the Italian back to the Serie A.

The report claimed that Inter want Emerson as their left-back for next season and that an official bid would be made soon. 

leicester-city-v-chelsea-fc-fa-cup-quarter-final (26)

But Lampard has insisted he isn't aware of any talks and will discuss player's futures only when the season has ended. 

"I'm not aware of the talks," Lampard said. "What I am doing is focusing on the team and the squad day to day. 

"I don't have any real conversations about the transfer window, whether it's who we might bring in or who might leave the club.  

"Those are obviously questions we do have to answer come the end of the season when the window opens, but I certainly don't want to be swayed by rumours or gossip and I'm not involved in it, so we will keep working."

Chelsea are looking for a left-back of their own this summer and are targeting Ben Chilwell from Leicester City. 

Nicolas Tagliafico, Alex Telles and Lucas Digne have all been linked with the club also this summer. 

----------

