Manchester City have had a bid accepted of £41 million for AFC Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake, which means Chelsea have an opportunity to land the Dutchman this summer.

The 25-year-old was relegated with the Cherries at the weekend, which saw their five-year stay in the Premier League come to an end.

Bournemouth owed £81 million in outstanding transfer fees and with Ake one of their most-prized assets, he was expected to leave and now is on the verge of departing from the south coast.

But after Chelsea sold Ake to Bournemouth back in June 2017, it was agreed as part of the deal that the Blues would get a chance to match any offers which came in for the Dutch defender.

The clause was reported to have expired in January but talkSPORT claim that the clause remains active this summer and Chelsea have a chance to land the centre-back.

But The Athletic's David Ornstein reports that Blues boss Frank Lampard is not interested in bringing Ake back to Stamford Bridge this summer.

They have conceded 54 goals in the Premier League this season but Lampard is looking elsewhere which means Ake is headed to Manchester City, with the player having agreed terms and keen to make the move to the Etihad.

Declan Rice has been linked with a move back to Stamford Bridge but no move or bid has yet been made by the Blues following the conclusion of the Premier League season.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube