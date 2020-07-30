Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Frank Lampard not keen on re-signing Nathan Ake despite Chelsea having first refusal to match Manchester City's £41M offer for centre-back

Matt Debono

Manchester City have had a bid accepted of £41 million for AFC Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake, which means Chelsea have an opportunity to land the Dutchman this summer. 

The 25-year-old was relegated with the Cherries at the weekend, which saw their five-year stay in the Premier League come to an end. 

Bournemouth owed £81 million in outstanding transfer fees and with Ake one of their most-prized assets, he was expected to leave and now is on the verge of departing from the south coast. 

But after Chelsea sold Ake to Bournemouth back in June 2017, it was agreed as part of the deal that the Blues would get a chance to match any offers which came in for the Dutch defender. 

fbl-eng-pr-bournemouth-chelsea

The clause was reported to have expired in January but talkSPORT claim that the clause remains active this summer and Chelsea have a chance to land the centre-back. 

But The Athletic's David Ornstein reports that Blues boss Frank Lampard is not interested in bringing Ake back to Stamford Bridge this summer. 

They have conceded 54 goals in the Premier League this season but Lampard is looking elsewhere which means Ake is headed to Manchester City, with the player having agreed terms and keen to make the move to the Etihad. 

Declan Rice has been linked with a move back to Stamford Bridge but no move or bid has yet been made by the Blues following the conclusion of the Premier League season. 

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Scott Kennedy
Scott Kennedy

I thought, like Boga, Chelsea might bring him back and resell, but £41M is pretty much max value for him. I believe Bournemouth broke their transfer record bringing him in for around £30M. He was good for them. Hopefully he gets plenty of playing time at City.

Transfer News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Olivier Giroud delivers verdict on Chelsea signing Timo Werner this summer

Olivier Giroud has hailed Chelsea's signing of Timo Werner this summer as the club look to boost their attacking options.

Matt Debono

Chelsea favourites to retain out-of-contract Willian this summer

Chelsea are favourites to keep hold of Brazilian winger Willian this summer with the 31-year-old out-of-contract.

Matt Debono

by

ScottKennedy

Chelsea 2-0 Wolves: Mount and Giroud secure top-four spot for the Blues

Chelsea secured a top-four spot on the final day of the season after beating Wolves 2-0 at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

by

tapwa

Negotiations between Chelsea and Bayer Leverkusen for Kai Havertz 'getting hot'

Chelsea's move for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz is heating up after they clinched Champions League football next season.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard 'really pleased' to have key player Olivier Giroud ahead of next season

Frank Lampard has expressed his delight over the performances of Olivier Giroud since January in the Premier League and is confident in him playing a similar role next season despite the arrival of German international Timo Werner in the summer.

Ben Davies

Frank Lampard hails importance of Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta

Frank Lampard highlighted the importance of Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta to the squad this season and believes that his sensational performances have set the standard for the rest of the players in the squad at Stamford Bridge.

Ben Davies

Frank Lampard reveals why he dropped Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga against Wolves

Willy Caballero was selected to start in Chelsea's 2-0 win against Wolves after Kepa Arrizabalaga was dropped by Frank Lampard.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard sends message to Pedro after confirming he's played last game for Chelsea

Frank Lampard praised the impact of Spanish international Pedro on the Chelsea squad and wished him all the best after confirming his departure from Stamford Bridge.

Ben Davies

Frank Lampard: Mason Mount will only get better at Chelsea

Mason Mount opened the scoring from a free-kick in Chelsea's 2-0 win against Wolves in the Premier League and Frank Lampard insists he will only get better.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard: Chelsea won't get too excited after top-four finish

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is looking ahead to bigger and better things after admitting they won't get carried away following qualification for next season's Champions League.

Matt Debono