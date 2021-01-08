Frank Lampard offers update on Kepa Arrizabalaga's future at Chelsea

'At the moment he is our player' - Lampard on Kepa's future at Chelsea

Frank Lampard remains coy on whether Kepa Arrizabalaga will still be a Chelsea player come the end of the January transfer window.

The 26-year-old has been linked with a loan move away from Stamford Bridge this month after Edouard Mendy's arrival to the club in the summer.

Kepa's performances have been underwhelming for the Blues following a £71 million move from Athletic Bilbao in 2018.

It saw him dropped as Mendy arrived and Kepa has only made four appearances this season, three in the Premier League and one in the Champions League.

Lampard was quizzed on his future and didn't want to be drawn on if he will stay or leave this month.

"At the moment he is our player," Lampard said on Kepa.

"The situation is clear - Edou [Mendy] has come in, he's been playing pretty much regularly as a number one for us.

"When Kepa has come in, the Champions League game he did well. He's trained really well and his attitude around the place has been brilliant. He's our player, we'll see how January goes but I won't be alluding to what might or might not happen in January."

Kepa will be hoping to be given a chance to start against Morecambe in the FA Cup on Sunday at Stamford Bridge.

