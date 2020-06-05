Revealed: Frank Lampard & Petr Cech made undercover trip to Germany to lure Timo Werner to Chelsea

It has been revealed that Chelsea boss Frank Lampard and technical director Petr Cech took a trip to Germany pre-lockdown to convince RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner to join the club.

The 24-year-old is on the verge of signing for the Blues in a £54 million move to west London on a five-year-deal, with the deal set to be finalised next week.

Chelsea have beaten Liverpool and Manchester United to the German's signature who has 25 goals in the Bundesliga this season.

The Telegraph revealed exclusively that the duo made the trip to Germany to speak to Werner, his family, and his representatives and hugely impressed them on their visit.

They laid out their plans and ambitions for the club going forward and how the striker would fit into the plans at Stamford Bridge.

Cech played a key role as he is fluent in German; Werner's agent and father aren't fluent in English, and the former Blues keeper was able to act as a translator.

Werner will become Chelsea's second signing of the summer after Hakim Ziyech signed for the club back in February.

The Moroccan has previously described the discussions that took place with Lampard.

"We had a few long conversations about his approach, the playing style, the club, about me personally. And later on we texted quite a lot."

