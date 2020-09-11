SI.com
Frank Lampard 'not aware' of Everton's interest in Fikayo Tomori amid transfer talks

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard has admitted he is unaware of conversations linking Fikayo Tomori to Everton on loan this summer. 

The 22-year-old has been strongly linked with a loan move to Carlo Ancelotti's side and the Toffees are the front-runners should Tomori leave. 

But it's understood that the England international could be part of Lampard's plans this season, however competition at the back is rife. 

Following Thiago Silva's arrival, Lampard now has five defenders to choose from for just two spots and Tomori's game time was already limited last season. 

Fikayo Tomori is the distant background as Chelsea prepare for Brighton clash.Chelsea FC

Though Lampard wasn't ready to reveal whether Tomori was heading out on loan for the 2020/21 campaign, and stated he is in contention to play against Brighton on Monday in their Premier League opener.

"With Fikayo no I'm not aware of those conversations getting to any point where I'm going to be talking about that," Lampard said on Thursday.

"Fikayo trained with us today and is in contention for the Brighton game, and that's where we're at."

