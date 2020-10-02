Frank Lampard says he's not interested in speculation with the transfer window set to close on October 5.

Chelsea have already made seven new acquisitions this summer, including the likes of Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz.

While several have left the club, with Ross Barkley heading to Aston Villa on loan, and Michy Batshuayi joining Crystal Palace.

But several other players are being linked with moves away, Antonio Rudiger and Tiemoue Bakayoko, however no deals have yet been concluded.

Game time has been limited for English trio Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Fikayo Tomori, but Lampard said he doesn't have an answer on if they will remain at the club.

"I wouldn’t call it thinning it out the squad but we do have a big squad. I’m not interested in speculating in the last few days of the window so we’ll see how it develops and see what movements there may be.

"With every player in the squad when it’s the situation of a loan you have to consider what’s best for the player and what’s best for the club. With all those three players, I will take those things into consideration but I don’t have an answer. I have a good relationship with them all and speak honestly with them and it’s one we’ll broach player by player over the next few days.

"Once the window shuts, every player here will be used within our squad because it’s a long season and a lot of competition coming up."

