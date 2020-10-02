SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
HomeNewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageLoan ArmyOpinions
Search

Frank Lampard refuses to comment on transfer speculation ahead of October 5 deadline

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard says he's not interested in speculation with the transfer window set to close on October 5. 

Chelsea have already made seven new acquisitions this summer, including the likes of Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz.

While several have left the club, with Ross Barkley heading to Aston Villa on loan, and Michy Batshuayi joining Crystal Palace.

EjJ2YfjWoAE00N2

But several other players are being linked with moves away, Antonio Rudiger and Tiemoue Bakayoko, however no deals have yet been concluded. 

Game time has been limited for English trio Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Fikayo Tomori, but Lampard said he doesn't have an answer on if they will remain at the club.

"I wouldn’t call it thinning it out the squad but we do have a big squad. I’m not interested in speculating in the last few days of the window so we’ll see how it develops and see what movements there may be.

48549132 (1)

"With every player in the squad when it’s the situation of a loan you have to consider what’s best for the player and what’s best for the club. With all those three players, I will take those things into consideration but I don’t have an answer. I have a good relationship with them all and speak honestly with them and it’s one we’ll broach player by player over the next few days.

"Once the window shuts, every player here will be used within our squad because it’s a long season and a lot of competition coming up."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

Transfer News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Predicted Chelsea XI to face Crystal Palace: Mendy set to make Premier League debut, Havertz to return to side

Chelsea are back at the Bridge this weekend when they host Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace.

Jevans99

Lampard: Mount didn't let Chelsea down after Spurs penalty miss

Frank Lampard says Mason Mount didn't let the club down after missing Carabao Cup penalty during shootout defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday.

Matt Debono

Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace | Premier League

Chelsea welcome London rivals Crystal Palace to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Ben Davies

Preview: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace | Premier League

Chelsea take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon at Stamford Bridge looking to try and resurrect their recent slumps against a tricky opposition.

Ben Davies

Lampard: Pulisic & Ziyech returns will bring best out of attacking players

Frank Lampard has revealed how much of an impact he believes Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech will have on the Chelsea squad when they return from injury.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard sets Billy Gilmour return date after long-term injury

Frank Lampard has provided a major injury boost as Billy Gilmour is set to return to the Chelsea squad within the next four weeks.

Matt Debono

Team news: Pulisic in squad to face Crystal Palace, Ziyech 'getting closer' to return

Frank Lampard has confirmed the Chelsea team news ahead of their Premier League clash against Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

Opposition View: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace ft. HLTCO

Chelsea welcome Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace to west London on Saturday in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Chelsea will allow Antonio Rudiger to join Spurs on one condition

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger will be allowed to join Tottenham Hotspur if he signs a new contract at the club.

Matt Debono

by

Matt Debono

Group E: Chelsea drawn against Sevilla, FC Krasnodar and Rennes in UCL Group Stages

Chelsea have found out their group stage opponents for the 2020/21 Champions League campaign.

Matt Debono