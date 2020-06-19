Absolute Chelsea
Frank Lampard refuses to comment on Ben Chilwell's transfer links to Chelsea

Matt Debono

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard is refusing to be drawn into speculation linking Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell with a move to Stamford Bridge.

The 23-year-old has been linked with a move to west London this summer and has been touted as the preferred target that Lampard would like to bring in at left-back. 

Incomings and signings are already underway at Chelsea after Hakim Ziyech's signing was added to on Thursday following the confirmation of Timo Werner's arrival. 

But they aren't expected to stop at just two signings as Lampard looks to build on his first season in charge at the club, which has been a success, and Chilwell is one of many names linked. 

However Lampard didn't want to talk about any players who have been linked on Friday ahead of their Premier League restart opener against Aston Villa. 

"I'm not going to even speak about Ben Chilwell or any other players out of respect [to other clubs]," said Lampard. "I won't get involved in any talks about any future if's or buts."

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers is relaxed on the speculation and also refused to comment. 

"There’s no need to comment on it. He’s come back, he looks fantastic," Rodgers said. 

"He’s come back refreshed and in everything he’s done he’s looked exceptional.

"We’re relaxed on it," added Rodgers on the transfer links. "It’s a sequence the club is used to no. When you have a talented group of players they’re going to make the headlines. But I’m pretty relaxed on it."

