Frank Lampard 'seemingly determined' to keep Fikayo Tomori at Chelsea amid Everton talks

Frank Lampard wants to keep Fikayo Tomori at Chelsea this season despite Everton showing interest over a loan deal.

The 22-year-old has attracted interest from Carlo Ancelotti's side, who have expressed their interest in Tomori and have held discussions with the Blues over a potential season-long loan deal.

Tomori has played twice this season, coming off the bench in the Liverpool defeat and then played the full 90 minutes against Barnsley in the Carabao Cup win on Wednesday, before sitting on the bench against West Brom.

But his future at the club has come under some uncertainty following the signing of Thiago Silva, but it is now expected that Antonio Rudiger will be the central defender to depart, should any leave in this transfer window.

As per the Athletic, Lampard is 'seemingly determined' to keep hold of Everton target Tomori.

Chelsea have conceded six league goals already this season, and 42 goals away from home since the start of the 2019/20 Premier League season, which is more than any other team.

Now the Blues are targeting one final signing in Declan Rice, with the Blues expected to make a bid for the West Ham midfielder this week despite the Hammers insisting he is happy at the club.

