What positions Frank Lampard is looking to strengthen at Chelsea this summer

Matt Debono

The summer transfer window is fast approaching and it has been revealed what positions Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is looking to strengthen.

Chelsea have had a successful season domestically in Lampard's first season in charge, currently sitting inside the Champions League spot in fourth place.

The Blues were yet to be knocked out in the FA Cup prior to the season coming to a halt because of the coronavirus pandemic, after they were drawn against Leicester City in the last-eight.

Despite the season not being over just yet as it looks to resume next month, Lampard has started planning for life next season,

According to the Telegraph, Lampard is looking to sign new additions in four areas of his team this summer.

He is looking to sign a left-back, a centre-forward, another wide-man and possibly a central defender.

Nicolas Tagliafico and Ben Chilwell have been linked with moves to Stamford Bridge, with Tagliafico being offered to the Blues for £22.4 million.

44337741 (1)

After Olivier Giroud penned a new one-year-deal at the club to support no.9 Tammy Abraham, Lampard has been linked with Lyon forward Moussa Dembele and RB Leipzig's Timo Werner.

With Willian and Pedro set to depart at the end of their contracts, and despite the signing of Hakim Ziyech, Lampard wants another option to support Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi out wide.

Chelsea have most recently been linked with £40 million-rated Brentford winger Saïd Benrahma.

----------

What area of the team do you think Chelsea most need to improve?

----------

