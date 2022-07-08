Skip to main content

Report: Frank Lampard's Everton Waiting On Premier League's Decision Before Making Approach For Chelsea Star Armando Broja

The Youngster has reportedly been getting interest from Premier League teams, but the Toffees must wait for the league's decision.

Everton find themselves in discussion with the Premier League as to how their losses fit into the competition's Profit and Sustainability rules.

Armando Broja

The sale of Brazilian ace Richarlison to Tottenham Hotspur on the deadline for the financial results of last year should in theory allow them to spend this summer.

But the side are still waiting on confirmation from the league before they take action this transfer window.

Despite this, Toffee's manager and Chelsea legend Frank Lampard is still eyeing up potential targets should the Merseyside team be given permission to go after players.

According to The Mirror, Lampard is keen to be reunited with Armando Broja at Goodison Park, as a player he worked with in his stint as manager of the London team.

Armando Broja

The 20-year-old was a part of Chelsea's youth system for 11 years until 2020, where the forward made a cameo appearance for the Blues in a win over the team vying for his attention: Everton.

Since then, the Albania International went out on loan to Vitesse, making 30 appearances and scoring 10 goals.

He was then tested out in the Premier League with a loan spell to Southampton, where he was a regular starter, playing 32 games for the Saints and scoring 6 times.

