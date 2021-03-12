Fulham confident of landing Chelsea star Ruben Loftus-Cheek on permanent deal

Fulham are looking to turn Ruben Loftus-Cheek's loan deal at the club permanent this summer.

The 25-year-old joined Chelsea's west London neighbours at the start of the season in search of regular game time, something he wasn't guaranteed under then manager, Frank Lampard.

Loftus-Cheek has flourished in the Fulham side under Scott Parker who has been of constant praise for the England international.

Parker has previously made his intentions clear that if Fulham can land him on a permanent deal they will, provided they stay in the Premier League.

And the Sun report that there is 'growing belief' that a deal can be struck this summer to turn it into a permanent arrangement.

Parker said earlier this month on a possible deal: "Would I try to sign him permanently? Yes, of course.

"Ruben’s been a fantastic addition. We’ve seen him grow immensely from the start of the season until now. He’s transformed really.

"At the moment it’s just this year for Ruben and we’re looking at the next 12 games and where he can get better.

"But certainly, from my side, if there’s an opportunity to do it [a permanent move], we’d be more than happy to try and make it happen."

A deal will obviously hinge on Fulham keeping their top-flight status, and their recent form has given them every chance of surviving the drop come the end of the season.

