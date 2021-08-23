Report: Future of Four Chelsea Stars Remains Unclear Ahead of August 31 Deadline

The transfer window closes on August 31 and many Chelsea players' futures are still yet to be decided, according to reports.

Thomas Tuchel has seen lots of departures this summer, both on permanent and loan deals. Tammy Abraham, Olivier Giroud and Marc Guehi have all departed permanently, while Davide Zappacosta and Ike Ugbo are also on their way out of west London.

Tino Livramento and Lewis Bate have also left on permanent deals, while Conor Gallagher, Armando Broja and Billy Gilmour are three of many who have departed on loan for the 2021/22 campaign.

(Photo by Conor Molloy/News Images/Sipa USA)

But there are still more departures to come as Tuchel fine tunes his squad. And as per Goal's Nizaar Kinsella, the futures of quartet Malang Sarr, Ross Barkley, Danny Drinkwater and Baba Rahman all remain unclear.

Sarr has seen interest from Everton and Bologna this summer. Barkley had been linked with a switch to West Ham earlier in the window, but interest appears to have cooled.

Drinkwater, who has two years left on his deal, hasn't had any interest of note, which is most likely down to his high wages after signing a five-year deal back in 2017.

(Photo by Justin Parry / SPP/Sipa USA)

PAOK were showing interest in Rahman earlier this month but the Blues wanted to sell the Ghanaian on a permanent deal instead of a short-term loan deal.

Tiemoue Bakayoko is expected to depart to AC Milan, while Kurt Zouma could leave before the end of the window amid interest from West Ham and Tottenham.

