‘Gentleman’s Agreement’ - Pundit Thinks West Ham’s Declan Rice Will Join Chelsea Next Summer

One pundit has suggested that West Ham will let Declan Rice leave at the end of next season amid Chelsea rumours.

Chelsea are known for letting youth players leave Stamford Bridge and watching them become some of the best players in the world.

It's happened with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Kevin de Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku. It has also happened with Declan Rice who left Chelsea in 2013.

However, despite losing one of the best midfielders in the Premier League, the Blues seem very keen on signing him back.

Unfortunately, West Ham have quoted any club that wants to sign Rice with a £150m price tag.

Despite that outrageous price tag, Chelsea are still being heavily linked with the 23-year-old every summer.

This has got one pundit thinking that the Hammers have an agreement with the England international.

Speaking to TalkSport, via Blue_Footy, Alex Crook has said that West Ham have a gentleman's agreement with Rice to let him leave next summer.

"It wouldn’t surprise me if he (Declan Rice) ends up at Chelsea in the long haul. I think he will give West Ham one more year.

"I think there’s almost a gentleman agreement that he will do that."

