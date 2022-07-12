Skip to main content

‘Gentleman’s Agreement’ - Pundit Thinks West Ham’s Declan Rice Will Join Chelsea Next Summer

One pundit has suggested that West Ham will let Declan Rice leave at the end of next season amid Chelsea rumours.

Chelsea are known for letting youth players leave Stamford Bridge and watching them become some of the best players in the world.

It's happened with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Kevin de Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku. It has also happened with Declan Rice who left Chelsea in 2013.

Mohamed Salah

However, despite losing one of the best midfielders in the Premier League, the Blues seem very keen on signing him back.

Unfortunately, West Ham have quoted any club that wants to sign Rice with a £150m price tag.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Despite that outrageous price tag, Chelsea are still being heavily linked with the 23-year-old every summer.

This has got one pundit thinking that the Hammers have an agreement with the England international.

Declan Rice Mason Mount

Speaking to TalkSport, via Blue_Footy, Alex Crook has said that West Ham have a gentleman's agreement with Rice to let him leave next summer.

"It wouldn’t surprise me if he (Declan Rice) ends up at Chelsea in the long haul. I think he will give West Ham one more year. 

"I think there’s almost a gentleman agreement that he will do that."

 Read More Chelsea News

Conor Gallagher
Transfer News

Report: Everton Interested In Chelsea Duo Connor Gallagher And Armando Broja

By Stephen Smith31 minutes ago
Rafael Leao
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Considering AC Milan's Rafael Leao and Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry as Raphinha Alternatives

By Stephen Smith40 minutes ago
Gabriel Slonina
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Have 'Verbal Agreement' With Chicago Fire For Goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina

By Stephen Smith53 minutes ago
Kalidou Koulibaly
Transfer News

Report: Di Marzio Confirms Chelsea Want Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly Due to How Expensive Matthijs de Ligt & Milan Skriniar Are

By Callum Baker-Ellis1 hour ago
N'golo Kante
Transfer News

‘Very Influential for Them’ - Pundit Thinks Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante Would Be a Great Signing For Arsenal Amid Links

By Callum Baker-Ellis2 hours ago
Cesar. Azpilicueta Marcos Alonso
Transfer News

‘If Barcelona Come Calling’ - Pundit Thinks Chelsea Duo Can’t Say No to Transfer

By Callum Baker-Ellis10 hours ago
Reece James
News

‘Deserves Every Penny’ - Pundit on Reece James Signing a New Contract With Chelsea

By Callum Baker-Ellis11 hours ago
Dayot Upamecano
Transfer News

Report: Bayern Munich Says Chelsea Linked Defender Dayot Upamecano Is Not For Sale

By Connor Dossi-White11 hours ago