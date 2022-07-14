‘Get Rid of Them’ - Pundit on Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic & Timo Werner’s Chelsea Future
One former Premier League player thinks Chelsea need to sell three of their forwards this summer.
So far this summer, Chelsea have loaned out Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan and AC Milan are still in talks with the Blues to sign Hakim Ziyech.
Todd Boehly has been on the hunt for a couple of forward players this summer and with the deal for Raheem Sterling being completed, the new Chelsea owner can focus on a right-sided forward now.
Thomas Tuchel's side have been linked with a few players this window but nothing concrete so far.
However, before they buy anyone, one pundit thinks that Chelsea need to get rid of some deadwood.
Speaking to Football Insider, Gabby Agbonlahor said that the Blues need to replace Timo Werner, Ziyech and Christian Pulisic this summer.
Read More
“Ziyech and Pulisic are not good enough. Werner, with his last season, you need to get rid of all three of them.
“Sterling is a great signing. They’ve got Havertz, but you need someone else on that right-hand side and maybe another striker.
“Chelsea have got a lot of business to do, they are nowhere near it.
“If they stay with this squad now, Spurs will finish above Chelsea, they’ve got a lot of work to do.”
Read More Chelsea News
- Report: Fabrizio Romano Provides an Update on Chelsea’s Interest in Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo
- Report: Chelsea Beat Off The Likes Of Bayern Munich, Liverpool, And PSG To Sign Manchester City's Raheem Sterling
- Report: Chelsea Expected To Make An Offer For Sporting Lisbon's Matheus Nunes
- Report: Barcelona Given Deadline to Submit Acceptable Offer for Chelsea Target Raphinha
- News: Chelsea Announce Another Pre-Season Fixture To Play Italian Side Udinese After Their American Tour
- Report: Chelsea Desire To Wrap Up Defensive Transfer This Week, With Manchester City's Nathan Ake The Likely Target