Gianluigi Donnarumma makes decision on AC Milan future amid Chelsea interest

Gianluigi Donnarumma could be staying put at AC Milan with an improved contract till 2023 on the table.

Donnarumma, 21, has just six months left on his current deal in Milan and has been linked with a move abroad in recent weeks, with the likes of Chelsea and PSG keeping tabs on the Italian international, as per Sport Mediaset.

According to PianetaMilan, the goalkeeper might be tempted to extend his current deal at the Milan outfit till 2023.

The Italian superstar was rumoured to be looking for a new challenge, with agent Mino Raiola initiating contact with potential suitors for his client's services.

However, recent reports suggest that Donnarumma wants to stay at Milan, where he's spent five years as part of the senior squad, establishing himself as one of the best goalkeepers across Europe.

Long considered one of Italy's most exciting prospects, and one of the most promising young footballers of his generation, Donnarumma is widely regarded as the successor to Gianluigi Buffon. 

Chelsea have had to cope with their fair share of goalkeeping frailties this season as Kepa Arrizabalaga made a string of errors early doors that cost Chelsea points, despite the introduction of new personnel in their backline.

The west London urgently brought in Edouard Mendy from Rennes who, despite making an eye-catching start to life at Stamford Bridge, has looked shaky during Chelsea's recent run of bad results.

However, it remains to be seen whether Chelsea will enter the market for a new goalkeeper with Mendy tipped to be the long-term fix to the Blues' goalkeeping woes.

----------

