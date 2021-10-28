Skip to main content
    October 28, 2021
    Giorgio Chiellini Pleads With Agent to Allow Matthijs de Ligt to Stay at Juventus Amid Chelsea Links

    Giorgio Chiellini has pleased with the agent of Matthijs de Ligt to allow him to remain at Juventus amid interest from Chelsea.

    The 22-year-old has been linked with a move away next summer after his agent Mino Raiola didn't rule out a transfer in the summer transfer window.

    Chelsea have been one of the clubs rumoured to be interested in the Dutchman, with Goal claiming Juventus are prepared to allow de Ligt, who earns £280,000-a-week, to leave. 

    Raiola spoke recently on de Ligt's future at the Allianz Stadium, revealing his client could depart next summer. 

    "De Ligt could also leave Juventus at the end of the season. This is how the market works and there are many clubs who are interested in his services."

    Chelsea are in the market for a new central defender and could become increasingly active in the transfer market should any of their defenders leave amid contract uncertainty regarding Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

    de Ligt is on their shortlist along with Jules Kounde and Pau Torres, but Chiellini has urged Raiola to allow him to stay with the Italian side.

    In an interview with DAZN, via Metro, he said: "Matthijs is very strong, I always call him Thor.

    "Is he an heir to the BBC (Leonardo Bonucci, Andrea Barzagli and Giorgio Chiellini)? If Matthijs had been an Italian, it would be easier to tie him to the club for years to come.

    "I hope Mino will allow Matthijs to stay in Turin for a few more years. He has so many qualities.

    "Matthijs is 22 years old, but has the mentality of a 30-year-old and wants to get better every day."

