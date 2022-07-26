‘Got to Get Out’ - Pundit on What Timo Werner Should Do at Chelsea

Former Leeds United player Noel Whelan has said Timo Werner should leave Chelsea if he's not happy.

This summer has been a bit of a mess for Thomas Tuchel so far. The German hasn't got many of the players he's asked for and now some of his squad are turning on him.

Werner, who Chelsea signed from RB Leipzig in 2020 for £47million, apparently isn't happy at Stamford Bridge and he could look to move away.

The unhappiness is due to Tuchel's criticism in the media and his current place in the Chelsea squad.

Due to this disagreement between the pair, the Blues are reportedly willing to sell Werner with Juventus being one of the clubs interested in his signature.

It now seems like Werner's time in the Premier League could come to an end and one pundit thinks he has realised how 'tough' the league is and wants out.

“When he came in, everyone expected great things from him," Whelan told Football Insider.

“We’ve not seen anything close to that. I think the Premier League has crept up on him, and he’s just realising how tough it is.

“You might be quick or have had success in other leagues – but you’re playing against international defenders week-in, week-out in England.

“He’s disappointed the Chelsea fans and definitely been a disappointment for the board – considering the money they paid for him.

“Now he’s getting that whinge about him. He’s making little comments.

“At the end of the day, if he’s not happy in the Premier League then he’s got to get out. Pace alone cannot help you.”