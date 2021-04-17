'Growing feeling' at Chelsea to sign Jude Bellingham over Declan Rice

There is a 'growing feeling' at Chelsea that Borussia Dortmund teenager Jude Bellingham could be a better signing than Declan Rice of West Ham.

Chelsea were heavily interested in Rice when Frank Lampard was in charge, and it was a reported downfall in Lampard's decline at the club that saw him sacked at the end of January along with a poor run of results.

In a recent interview, Lampard confirmed Chelsea's intentions last summer as they hoped to bring Rice across London to Stamford Bridge.

"It didn't happen for various reasons, but we brought in a lot of players in the summer," said Lampard on trying to sign Rice.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"But I was a big fan of him. For understandable reasons, West Ham know the player that they have on their hands."

Interest has since cooled due to the Lampard links ending and attentions have turned to teenage sensation Bellingham who is flourishing in Germany at Dortmund.

Chelsea are the most interested club in the 17-year-old according to reports, and as per Dean Jones/Eurosport, the Blues' recruitment team are assessing the midfield options and Bellingham is growing in consideration at the club as a better buy than Rice.

(Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA)

Talks are due to take place between Thomas Tuchel, Marina Granovskaia and Petr Cech over the recruitment plans this summer as they look to get back to being at the top of the Premier League next season.

Bellingham is unlikely to leave Dortmund this summer but at the age of just 17, he is only just getting started and it's no surprise why Chelsea are showing interest.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube