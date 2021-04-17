NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Search

'Growing feeling' at Chelsea to sign Jude Bellingham over Declan Rice

Author:
Publish date:

There is a 'growing feeling' at Chelsea that Borussia Dortmund teenager Jude Bellingham could be a better signing than Declan Rice of West Ham.

Chelsea were heavily interested in Rice when Frank Lampard was in charge, and it was a reported downfall in Lampard's decline at the club that saw him sacked at the end of January along with a poor run of results.

In a recent interview, Lampard confirmed Chelsea's intentions last summer as they hoped to bring Rice across London to Stamford Bridge. 

"It didn't happen for various reasons, but we brought in a lot of players in the summer," said Lampard on trying to sign Rice

sipa_32633748

"But I was a big fan of him. For understandable reasons, West Ham know the player that they have on their hands."

Interest has since cooled due to the Lampard links ending and attentions have turned to teenage sensation Bellingham who is flourishing in Germany at Dortmund. 

Chelsea are the most interested club in the 17-year-old according to reports, and as per Dean Jones/Eurosport, the Blues' recruitment team are assessing the midfield options and Bellingham is growing in consideration at the club as a better buy than Rice. 

sipa_32308587

Talks are due to take place between Thomas Tuchel, Marina Granovskaia and Petr Cech over the recruitment plans this summer as they look to get back to being at the top of the Premier League next season.

Bellingham is unlikely to leave Dortmund this summer but at the age of just 17, he is only just getting started and it's no surprise why Chelsea are showing interest. 

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Tammy cover 2
News

Tammy Abraham left out of Chelsea's squad for FA Cup semi-final clash against Man City

nGNaQegR
Transfer News

'Growing feeling' at Chelsea to sign Jude Bellingham over Declan Rice

sipa_32834466
Transfer News

Chelsea yet to discuss Timo Werner's future ahead of discussions over summer transfer plans

sipa_32882390
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea could offer Emerson or Jorginho to land Juventus forward Paulo Dybala this summer

24054418
News

Pep Guardiola reveals admiration for Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel ahead of FA Cup semi-final clash

sipa_32875775
News

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel makes Pep Guardiola and Man City admission ahead of FA Cup semi-final clash

sipa_32958194
News

Full confirmed Chelsea squad to face Manchester City in FA Cup semi-finals

sipa_32663319
Transfer News

Chelsea set to rival Manchester United for Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane