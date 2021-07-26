Erling Haaland Drops Hint Over his Future at Borussia Dortmund Amid Chelsea Interest

The Chelsea target has hinted at a future in Germany.

Chelsea target Erling Haaland has dropped a hint over his future with Borussia Dortmund in an interview with Stadium Astro.

The 20-year-old has returned to Germany for pre-season as the club look to keep hold of the player, but talk over his future remains high amid interest from Chelsea.

As per Stadium Astro via 90min, Haaland is 'looking forward' to working with new Dortmund manager Marco Rose, handing Chelsea a blow.

Photo by Joaquin Corchero / Spain DPPI / DPPI / LiveMedia/Sipa USA

Ahead of the new season, Haaland said: "I know him from before because I had six months with him in Salzburg. He’s a nice guy and I look forward to working with him."

Also, Haaland reportedly wants to stay in Germany this summer, having bought a new house in Dortmund, dealing Chelsea another blow.

The striker's agent Mino Raiola and father Alfie Haaland are aware of 'concrete interest' from Chelsea this summer as Dortmund are preparing for a big offer for Haaland this summer.

Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA

The stumbling block in any deal this summer remains Borussia Dortmund's stance. They insist Haaland is not for sale this summer ahead of his £68 million release clause which becomes active in 2022.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich will try to lure the Norwegian to Chelsea this year with it being claimed that Dortmund are commanding a fee of £150 million should he leave this summer.

The transfer saga is set to continue as the Blues look for a way to seal the signature of the striker this summer as Thomas Tuchel eyes up reinforcements to his Champions League winning squad for next season.



