Haaland's Stance on Future After Lukaku Deals Chelsea Transfer Blow

Erling Haaland hasn't fully made his mind up over his Borussia Dortmund future amid interest from across Europe.

The 20-year-old, who bagged 41 goals in 41 games in all competitions during the 2020/21 campaign, is one of the hottest properties in world football right now, which sees him attracting the interest from the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City, Barcelona and Real Madrid.

He has a release clause of £75 million which only becomes active next summed, and after Dortmund's Champions League qualification, they are adamant he will stay at the club this summer.

(Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA)

Chelsea's main target this summer is Haaland after they were dealt a blow by Romelu Lukaku, who stated he was staying at Inter Milan.

Haaland is yet to decide on his future but will remain respectful to the Bundesliga side over any transfer interest which comes his and Mino Raiola's (his agent) way.

What has Erling Haaland said?

Speaking while away on international duty with Norway earlier this week, he said: “I have not taken a position on that (his future). After this international break I will go on vacation, and then I will report for pre-season."

Haaland clinched Champions League qualification and also bagged the DFB-Pokal trophy in the domestic season with Dortmund. He wants to continue winning trophies.

"I am a simple guy, when I like something I just want to have more," he added.

(Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA)

"Like I have said before, when I score a goal I always chase the next goal. I have big dreams!

"I just won my first major trophy and it was a great feeling so I want to win trophies."

