Hakim Ziyech Being Considered For A January By AC Milan

AC Milan are reportedly keen on signing Hakim Ziyech in January as injury problems mount up for the Italian giants.

Alexis Saelemaekers has suffered a ligament injury which is set to keep him out until the new year and he is one of a host of Rossoneri players who are set to be on the sidelines for an extended period of time.

Saelemaekers joined AC Milan from Anderlecht in 2020 IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Because of this injury to the Belgian winger, Gazzetta dello Sport are reporting that AC are considering reviving their interest in Ziyech, who remains a peripheral figure at Stamford Bridge, even after the appointment of new manager Graham Potter.

Towards the end of Thomas Tuchel's tenure, the Moroccan wideman's performances left a lot to be desired and even with Potter now in charge, it looks as if his chance for redemption at Chelsea is growing more unlikely by the day.

Potter is set to change up Chelsea from what they were under Tuchel IMAGO / PA Images

With last year's Serie A champions interested in Ziyech, it could create an opportunity for Chelsea to once again approach the Italians for their Portuguese star Rafael Leao, who the Blues had serious interest in towards the back end of the summer window.

Chelsea were said to have had a €100million bid rejected for Leao in the summer IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

AC are yet to make a formal approach for Ziyech, but as the January transfer window nears, expect plenty of rumours to ramp up surrounding this deal.

