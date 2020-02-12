Absolute Chelsea
Hakim Ziyech: Chelsea wanted 26-year-old in January but Ajax rejected bid

Matt Debono

Chelsea will have to wait until the summer to get their hands on Ajax midfielder Hakim Ziyech after a verbal agreement was reached between the two clubs. 

It has been revealed that a deal of £38 million has been agreed for the 26-year-old, which will be announced in the next week. 

Personal terms are yet to be agreed between Chelsea and Hakim Ziyech. 

----------

JANUARY DISAPPOINTMENT

12 days after the closure of the January transfer window, Chelsea will be questioned to why they didn't make a move for Hakim Ziyech last month. 

But the Telegraph confirm that Chelsea didn't go without an attempt to lure the Moroccan to Stamford Bridge last month. 

Ajax turned down an approach from the Blues after they admitted they wanted to keep the 26-year-old in Holland until at the least the end of the season. 

But Marina Granovskaia has beaten rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United to the transfer of Ziyech, which will see the left-footed star head to west London in the summer. 

Chelsea wanted to wait to land their top-target, and didn't make a rash decision to acquire an alternative as a 'panic buy'.

----------

Although Ziyech isn't at Chelsea already, a move for the Moroccan already sees Chelsea ahead of their rivals with plenty more business expected from the Blues. 

Chelsea's wide options are starting to look threatening upon the new season with Callum Hudson-Odoi, Christian Pulisic and now Hakim Ziyech all but confirmed to be a Blues player. 

A serious coup and a sign of intent from Chelsea, who are looking to mount a challenge next season following Lampard's opening season at Stamford Bridge.

----------

