Hakim Ziyech Could Now Leave On A Permanent Deal After New Talks With Ajax

Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech is one player Thomas Tuchel has given the all-clear to leave the club this summer in search of regular game time, with former club Ajax seeming to be the most interested right now.

The Blues winger was named amongst Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic of forwards that Tuchel has put aside this season after bringing in Raheem Sterling earlier this summer. 

Hakim Ziyech

Ziyech looked confident to join the Italian champions AC Milan earlier this summer, but as time went on the 29-year-old become frustrated with Milan and the deal fell apart. 

Since then, the Morrocan has made numerous trips to Amsterdam to discuss a potential return to the Eredivisie, where Ziyech flourished as a player. 

According to journalist Gerjan Hamstelaar, A permanent deal is now one of the options for Ajax regarding Ziyech after it was thought a deal would be a loan with the option to buy.

However, this will depend on Ziyech's price tag and the situation around current Ajax player Anthony, and his potential sale to Manchester United.

Hakim Ziyech and Jorginho v Leeds

Ziyech made his first Premier League appearance of the season last weekend in Chelsea's 3-0 defeat to Leeds United. The 29-year-old came on for 27 minutes but was unable to change the game, potentially being his last game as a Chelsea player.

