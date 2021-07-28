Hakim Ziyech Provides Fitness Update Ahead of New Season With Chelsea

Hakim Ziyech played the first 45 minutes of Chelsea's pre-season victory against AFC Bournemouth and provided the Blues fans with an injury update ahead of the 2021/22 season.

The Blues went into the break level before Ziyech was replaced but ended up winning 2-1 in the second half.

Speaking to Chelsea's in-house media team, Ziyech told opened up on his fitness following a tough pre-season.

The Moroccan international said: "I’m feeling great, sharp. I think for everybody, the days off that we’ve had have been good. Right now we can show our best, we are all hungry and sharp."



Ziyech has impressed so far in pre-season, netting a hattrick against Peterborough United in the Blues' first match of the training camp, which was played behind closed doors.

He frequently found space against Bournemouth too and was unlucky not to be on the scoresheet, seeing his left footed effort curl just wide.

He has been heavily linked with a departure from Stamford Bridge this summer as AC Milan are interested on securing the midfielder on a loan deal.

It has been reported recently that the west Londoners do not want to let Ziyech leave, but Milan are hoping that the Premier League side could change their stance towards the end of the summer.

However, after impressing so far in pre-season, Tuchel could be set to hand the 28-year-old another chance next season as the Blues look to defend their Champions League crown.

